JAY-Z & Beyonce Put Their Love For Each Other On Display In New “About Love” Tiffany & Co. Commercial

The Carters caught some serious flack for numerous reasons after the power couple’s involvement in Tiffany & Co.’s About Love campaign was announced by the famed jewelry company in August. Now, we know the full details about the key component of their partnership with the company and got the full commercial.

Since the announcement of JAY-Z and his lovely wife, Beyoncé’s involvement, we have heard many complaints. Whether it was the use of a never before seen and privately owned Jean-Michel Basquiat painting that had friends of the late iconic figure calling foul. Others called Queen Bey wearing the famed Tiffany Diamond 128.54-carat yellow diamond in the advertising campaign and not shedding light on the troubled history behind the diamond.

Lost in all of that noise was Tiffany & Co.’s creation of the About Love Scholarship Program in partnership with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. It pledged to donate $2 million in scholarship funding for students currently enrolled at five historically black colleges and universities majoring in the arts.

With the release of the full short film titled “About Love,” which features the power couple, we know the details of the About Love Scholarship Program and how students can try to secure some of that scholarship money. All applicants must qualify for financial aid at the following schools, Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University, Virginia’s Norfolk State University, North Carolina’s Bennett College, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Ohio’s Central State University. They must pursue a degree in these particular creative fields, like visual arts, performance, design, history, or communications. The deadline for students to apply for the scholarships is Sept. 26.

“We are appreciative of the support of BeyGood, the Shawn Carter Foundation, The Carters, and Tiffany & Co.,” Dr. Jack Thomas, president of Central State University, announced in a statement. “This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our student’s success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers.”

The Carters’ involvement in the campaign is moving on despite all of the backlashes they received. In the one-minute short film, we see Beyonce looking stunning as ever while elegantly rocking the Tiffany Jewel. We also get a rare glimpse of Jigga clearly drunk in love filming his wife while she plays the piano singing “Moon River.” In other scenes, he can be seen sitting back and watching a playback of the video of his wife with a huge smile on his face.

Shout out to the Carters for their commitment to furthering the educations of Black and Brown young adults.

You can peep the full video below.

Photo: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

