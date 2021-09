Lil Meech hit the red carpet for the BMF premier. Meech says he wants everyone to take the love, loyalty, brotherhood & soul that his family put out into the world. Check out the full interview below.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Talks About His Role Playing A Pastor On BMF [Video]

RELATED: Young Thug, Gunna & Lil Meech Pay Homage to BMF at Red Carpet Premiere [Video]

RELATED: Kash Doll Hits The BMF Premiere Showing Off Her Baby Bump [Video]

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: