Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience With COVID

Smokey Robinson Performs At The Greek Theatre

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Smokey Robinson is one of the iconic singer-songwriters of his generation but in his words, he nearly died after being contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

The 81-year-old Robinson said it was “touch and go” after he came down with COVID in December 2020 and was hospitalized, losing his voice and making him fearful he’d never sing again.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee referred to himself as a “COVID survivor.”

He became ill shortly before Christmas after playing shows on the road. After one COVID test said he was negative for the virus, Robinson felt sicker days later. He took a second test and the test confirmed he was positive with COVID. He moved to his guest house to quarantine and avoid exposing his wife but he began having trouble breathing days after living in the guest house.

“It was over, man,” Robinson said. “They had to rush me to the hospital. Fortunately I never had to use the ventilator. I never lost my taste or smell, but it wiped me out. I lost all my energy and could not walk from the bed to the bathroom without being exhausted.”

Doctors told Robinson his physical stature for his age was one of the key reasons he was able to battle COVID the way he did along with a positive mindset.

“Before I got the virus I would work out two or three times a week,” he said. “I have been doing yoga, stretching and positions for 40 years. Now I work out almost every day, because I don’t want to get the virus again even though I’ve had both of my shots. I lift weights and work out. I don’t run as I had surgery on both knees, but I do walk. I stay active as I don’t want to be decrepit.”

Robinson’s biggest fear after he was released from the hospital was regaining his singing voice. He could barely talk when he returned home and the experience to regain his gift was “one of the most frightening fights” he ever had.

“I looked back and knew that I could’ve died, because it was that severe,” he said. “Then it scared me. It sounds weird I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over.”

RELATED: Smokey Robinson on Motown Tribute: Leave J.Lo Alone

Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Public Figures & Celebs Who've Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED OCTOBER 12]

50 photos Launch gallery

Public Figures & Celebs Who've Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED OCTOBER 12]

Continue reading Public Figures & Celebs Who’ve Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED OCTOBER 12]

Public Figures & Celebs Who've Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED OCTOBER 12]

[caption id="attachment_3872295" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] COVID-19, the novel coronavirus has affected the lives of millions of citizens across the country and the globe. It's also impacting the lives of celebrities. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in March of 2020. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family's health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks' news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the coronavirus, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell. On Monday, March 16 - actor Idris Elba revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after NBA player Christian Wood had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Tuesday, four players of the Brooklyn Nets had confirmed positive tests - including Kevin Durant. Since then, Mitchell, Wood, and Gobert have all been cleared of COVID-19. On March 24, Slim Thug shocked the Houston community and hip-hop world at large when he revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. Two days later, Scarface revealed his diagnosis. On March 27, ESPN announcer Doris Burke revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was recovering. In the months (and now years) that have followed, a number of individuals from both the celebrity, sports and political spectrum have tested positive with the virus from former President Donald Trump to Herman Cain, Michael Strahan, Nick Cannon and more. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have been diagnosed with coronavirus. RELATED: Financial Help for Renters During The Coronavirus RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Info & Updates

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience With COVID  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More From HotSpotATL
Close