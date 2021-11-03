Felicia Moore & Andre Dickens Clinch a Spot In The Atlanta Mayoral Runoff

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, & Councilman Andre Dickens advance to the Atlanta Mayoral runoff.

Councilman Andre Dickens was able to defeat the former mayor Kasim Reed to advance to his next opponent, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore. Now it comes down to Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore. Whichever party wins will become the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

More news to come as the story develops.

originally published on majicatl.com

