Beanie Sigel Claims Kanye West Promised Him $50 Million Over “Yeezy” Name

You can say a lot about Avante-Garde, Kanye West, but one thing you cannot say is that he doesn’t keep his word!

In his recent two-and-a-half-hour interview with N.O.R.E.’s YouTube Show, Drink Champs, Ye revealed he wanted to repay Beanie Sigel for coining his iconic “Yeezy” nickname.

“I still owe Beanie money, and I been trying to give him this money for a minute,” Ye told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. “I’ve been trying to give it to him … this man made up the name. It’s like, you know, the lady who made the Nike Swoosh. Phil Knight went back and made sure she was straight.”

During an appearance in Philly over the weekend, Sigel revealed just how much money Ye has been trying to give to him.

“I got a call from the motherf*cker the other day, Kanye West, he said ‘Sig I owe you $50M and 5% stock in Yeezy,” Beanie shared alongside 100.3’s DJ Aye Boogie.

South Philly’s Beanie Sigel signed with Roc-A-Fella Records in 2000, where he released his first studio album, The Truth, and later went on to have commercial success with his State Property brand and fashion line.

