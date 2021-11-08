Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Beanie Sigel Claims Kanye West Promised Him $50 Million Over “Yeezy” Name

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
50 Cent In Concert - November 23, 2009

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

You can say a lot about Avante-Garde, Kanye West, but one thing you cannot say is that he doesn’t keep his word!

Related: 10 Things We Learned From Red Hat Ye (Kanye West) On Drink Champs, So Far

In his recent two-and-a-half-hour interview with N.O.R.E.’s YouTube Show, Drink Champs, Ye revealed he wanted to repay Beanie Sigel for coining his iconic “Yeezy” nickname. 

“I still owe Beanie money, and I been trying to give him this money for a minute,” Ye told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. “I’ve been trying to give it to him … this man made up the name. It’s like, you know, the lady who made the Nike Swoosh. Phil Knight went back and made sure she was straight.”

During an appearance in Philly over the weekend, Sigel revealed just how much money Ye has been trying to give to him.

“I got a call from the motherf*cker the other day, Kanye West, he said ‘Sig I owe you $50M and 5% stock in Yeezy,” Beanie shared alongside 100.3’s DJ Aye Boogie. 

South Philly’s Beanie Sigel signed with Roc-A-Fella Records in 2000, where he released his first studio album, The Truth, and later went on to have commercial success with his State Property brand and fashion line.

HBD Beanie Sigel!: Broad Street Bully Through The Years [Photos]

6 photos Launch gallery

HBD Beanie Sigel!: Broad Street Bully Through The Years [Photos]

Continue reading HBD Beanie Sigel!: Broad Street Bully Through The Years [Photos]

HBD Beanie Sigel!: Broad Street Bully Through The Years [Photos]

Beanie Sigel has been a legend in and outside of Philly for over a decade. I can’t help but think of the time Beans & Jadakiss were beefing and he said ” I sun kiss like a soda”… don’t let that line go over your head. Philly bread Sigel was known not only for his music but he was also an actor. The Broad Street bully made an appearance in many movies like State Property movie 1 & 2. Get down or lay down became lingo everyone in Hip-Hop would use after Beans used it. Happy Birthday Beanie!   Related: Meek Mill Donates School Supplies To Students, Teachers In Philadelphia

Beanie Sigel Claims Kanye West Promised Him $50 Million Over “Yeezy” Name  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More From HotSpotATL
Close