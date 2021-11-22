LO DOWN: Chaos Continues In Memphis, Ye’ And Drake Make Amends, & More

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. It’s been a tough week for the city of Memphis after the lost of rapper, Young Dolph but police seem to be one step closer to arresting those responsible. He was killed inside of a local bakery that he frequented often when home. He was 36 years old at the time of his death. Rumors surrounding his well being following news of the shooting spread like wildfire when fans noticed his unmistakable camouflage painted car at the scene.

Recently Memphis police were able to track down the getaway car to believed to be used during the shooting. This white Mercedes Benz was found parked in the driveway of a home in Memphis. It can be seen in the videos and pictures being lifted out fo the driveway by a tow truck. The home is believed to be vacant and also the location of where another Memphis rapper shot a music video. Ironically, that music video has recently been deleted from YouTube.

The white Mercedes is also believed to be connected to a double shooting that happened Covington TN. According to the Covington Police Department after a football game a little over a week ago on Friday November 12th two women were shot. One of them suffered injuries and the other died. It is believed that these two women were targeted being as though the Mercedes followed them out the parking lot and then shot them.

Next up, Lebron James gets into a tussle against opposing player Isaiah Stewart while playing in Detroit and more. James was seen on video elbowing Stewart as they competed for a rebound but claims it was an honest mistake.

Looks like the artist formally known as Kanye West has officially put a date on it! Drake and Kanye announced their benefit concert set to happen December 9th, at the LA Coliseum. Watch these stories and more with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle.

