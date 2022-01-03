How The Stars Like Young Miami, Lala, & More Celebrated The New Year

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

New Year, New Looks! Some of our favorite celebrities came through with the looks and are starting off 2022 with a bang! While some were boo’d up others may have spent their time playing pranks on us or simply spending time with loved ones. Here are some of our favorite New Year Posts from the stars.

For a wild card angelic singer, Halle Bailey and rapper, DDG were spotted at Usher Raymond’s residency who performed his finale show on New Year’s Day in Las Vegas. The two are now rumored to be dating. Could this unlikely matchup be the new hottest young couple of 2022? Chile we’ll just have to wait and see.

Lori Harvey and Micheal B. Jordan have been going strong for a couple years now. She posted several cute pics of these and gave Jordan a new nickname of “baby daddy.” Could there be a baby Jordy in the works?

Yung Miami and the City Girls and mogul P.Diddy have been seen together a couple times and it looks like Diddy extended the invite to City Girl Miami to his annual New Year celebration. Miami took to the internet shortly after and posted these pics that instantly shut the internet down. Do we see new couple goals in their future?

We THOUGHT Halle Berry started off the New Year as new wife but it was just a little joke. She posted that she “was just having some New Year’s Day fun.” We were definitely ready to throw the rice and ring all the bells for Ms. Berry!

Lala Anthony took to her Instagram to post this beautiful photo and share that her New Year was a lot more scaled back than usual. Although she was happy to spend time with her son Kiyan, the actor added a little tidbit about praying for that Ciara and Russel kinda love. She said was reflecting on her year and being grateful for what she had.

