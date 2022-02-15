Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Jazmin Long

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Today we salute….Jazmin Long, CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities, a nonprofit community based doula program which extends intensive peer to peer support to families throughout pregnancy, during labor and birth, and up to babies’s first year. In April 2016, with support from the Cleveland Foundation, BBC began its pilot program, in the Hough neighborhood. This support enabled the organization to formalize its platform for recruiting, retaining, training, and hiring women from neighborhoods highly impacted by infant mortality to join our mission. BBC’s grassroots and culturally centered model improves infant health, strengthens families, and establishes support to ensure ongoing family success. Jazmin Long we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

