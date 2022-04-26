Tuesday (April 26) we got our first look at Anthony and Joe Russo’s highly anticipated upcoming Netflix spy thriller “The Gray Man.”

The film, based on the 10-part book series by Mark Greaney, will star Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Chris Evans (Thor) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out). The Russo’s latest blockbuster will hit theaters July 15 and be available to stream on Netflix one week later July 22.

Additional members of the cast include Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Billy Bob Thornton (Bad Santa), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Dhanush, Wagner Moura (“Narcos”), Alfre Woodard (Crooklyn), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Eme Ikwuakor (Ink) and Scott Haze (Child of God).

Gosling stars in “The Gray Man” as Court Gentry. After accidentally finding hidden agency secrets, Gentry, a former CIA operative, is hunted across the globe by his psychopathic adversary Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA.

With a budget of $200 million, the Netflix/AGBO produced thriller is the most expensive film Netflix has ever made to date. Joining the Russo brothers as producers are Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers.

On top of his duties as a director and producer, alongside Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Joe Russo wrote the screenplay.

Will you be counting down until “The Gray Man” releases? Let us know in the comments and be sure to stay tuned for more updates on the film, including the trailer which should be dropping very soon.

A Fight To The Finish: Netflix Shares First Look Photos From Upcoming Film “The Gray Man” was originally published on globalgrind.com