Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a high fashion look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the R&B songstress showed off her best assets in a yellow and black bomber jacket with cheeky bikini bottoms. She paired the look with fishnet stockings and over the knee leather boots. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in a high ponytail with her baby hair on full display, and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing small hoop earrings.

The beauty posed in front of an all-black BMW and gave us a few mirror selfies while showing off her killer style. “if i let my guard down, don’t let me down ,” the beauty captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.

Many of Chloe’s five million IG followers took to the beauty’s comment section to share their stamps of approval. “Young Boss,” one wrote while another commented with, “You everytime ,” while another commenter wrote, “Lawd Have Mercy .”

What do you think of Chloe’s sexy look?

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com