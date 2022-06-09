Asking For A Friend: My Man Lives With Me And Still Wants To Go Half!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Today on Asking For A Friend, they are splitting the bills and the meals! Kiana says her family has been receiving assistance from the government since the pandemic and doesn’t understand why her man is still requesting her half of the rent!

Ladies, would you go 50/50 on bills with your man even when they were already low? Men, would you request money from your girl if she was already getting assistance! Listen to the full story below.

After hearing the full scenario, do you think that she should bring it up or leave him cold turkey!? #HelpAHustler and tell us what you would do?

