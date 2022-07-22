R&B Songstress India Shawn Releases Her Long-Awaited Debut Album ‘Before We Go Deeper’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

R&B songstress India Shawn releases her long-awaited full-length debut album Before We Go Deeper today (July 22). Check out the full track list below and stream the album.

India Shawn is a proven creative disruptor, who finally unleashed her debut project with the world. Before We Go Deeper follows her successful 2021 EP Before We Go. India’s debut album similarly flaunts a myriad of moods and her beautiful aura shines bright on the single “Caught in the Middle.”

Shawn is sure to bring out the vocals and good instrumentation in her music. This album showcases every side of India’s inimitable style. Her voice floats on each track with the sweetest sound. The project also boasts fan favorites such as “Cali Love,” “Don’t Play With My Heart,” “Too Sweet” featuring Unkown Mortal Orchestra, “Not Too Deep” featuring 6LACK, and “Movin ON” featuring Anderson .Paak, who she notably toured with as a background vocalist.

With just a few teases of the record “Exchange” earlier this summer, India has already generated well over 317k Spotify streams and attracted widespread praise.

India Shawn is bringing back real R&B, soul and funkiness music-lovers are craving. Dive into Before We Go Deeper here.

Before We Go Deeper Tracklist

INTRO [with Kaye Fox] CALI LOVE FT. AMBRE DON’T PLAY WITH MY HEART TOO SWEET FT. Unknown Mortal Orchestra WHEN I CALL NOT TOO DEEP FT. 6LACK EXCHANGE SUPERFINE CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE SAME FLOOR MOVIN ON FT. Anderson .Paak TO CHANGE MY MIND PATIENCE JUST YOU

