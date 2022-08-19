ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty, Windy Hills Fatal Crash Update, Plus Onlyfans Model Murder Arrest.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the the fatal Windy Hills crash suspect Nicole Linton, Asap Rocky’s assault charge, and Onlyfans model, Courtney Clenney’s arrest update.

Catch Believe The Hype every Friday on TheMorningHustle.com

