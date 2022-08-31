ATL Jacob Tells the Story Behind Hit Song ‘Wait For You’ + Meeting Kanye West

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Atl Jacob sits down with Hot 107.9 radio personality, Manni Supreme, & describes his early childhood being from the south side of Atlanta, knowing Future for years before doing music with him, & his new rap career venture. Atl Jacob also opens up about how one of his hit singles “Wait For You” ft. Tems and Drake came about, as well as how long it took to make the single. Atl Jacob is the new premier producer in the music industry and explained all this and more in the interview.

