Simone says she found out her man sent a co-worker flowers when he found out her father was ill. Although Simone knows it might be petty but she finds it inappropriate, especially since he didn’t feel the need to share it with her first! Is she being insecure and overreacting or does she have a point?

The hustlers had a lot to say about this one. Do you think her man was attempting to make a move on his female coworker while she was vulnerable or is Simone just too insecure for her own good?! Listen to the calls below and drop a comment stating your opinion!

Asking For A Friend: “My Boyfriend Bought His Sexy Co-Worker Flowers!” was originally published on themorninghustle.com