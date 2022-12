HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas is coming early at the gas pump. Auto Club AAA is reporting gas prices in Georgia have dropped to $2.88 a gallon for regular unleaded gas.

As far as the price in the metro Atlanta area, prices are sitting around $2.93 for regular. The national average for gas is sitting at $3.26.

This good news comes as millions will be hitting the road in a few days for the upcoming holiday.

