Rae Sremmurd React to Fresh x Reckless ’BLICKY’ [Video]

Fresh x Reckless have been going viral on Tik Tok with over 1 million users doing videos with the sound. LSU women’s basketball team were celebrating their win and hit the Blicky one time for the one time!
