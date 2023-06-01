Issa For President: Issa Rae Reacts To Her Own Barbie Doll In New Mattel Collection Celebrating The Upcoming Film

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Mattel announces new product collection to celebrate the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae. The line features looks inspired by the highly-anticipated movie coming this summer. Read more about the release and watch as Issa celebrates her very own Barbie doll inside.

Today (June 1), Mattel, Inc announced a new collection from across the portfolio of Mattel brands inspired by the Barbiemovie. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, the upcoming movie debuts in theaters nationwide July 21. Now, fans can take a piece of the film and play out even more stories with toys from brands including UNO®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, MEGA and Barbie.

The new line features over half a dozen iconic Barbie® and Ken® looks inspired by the movie. The products reflect the signature styles of Barbie, Ken and the newly added characters seen throughout the film. The collection features several recognizable and must-have accessories, including a mini replica of the iconic three-story DreamHouse from MEGA and a stunning pink RC Corvette® from Hot Wheels.

“Barbie the movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel in a statement to Business Wire. “The new line of Barbie the movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film. This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie. What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!”

To continue celebrating the exciting new film, Mattel plans to release an array of movie-themed products with over 100 brand partners across fashion, beauty, accessories and more starting this month.

Check out the products from the collection and their features below:

Barbie The Movie doll line includes:

Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress: Models a vintage-inspired pink and white gingham dress, complete with daisy chain necklace and pastel pink heart-adorned pumps.

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set: Wears a beachy, pink and mint green striped matching set with surfboard in tow.

Barbie The Movie Doll Plaid Matching Set: Touts an impeccably coordinated three-piece matching pastel plaid set with puffy skirt, cropped jacket, and matching blouse.

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Denim Matching Set: Clad in an all-Demin look with an open vest and matching light wash jeans, featuring a glimpse of iconic Ken boxers.

Barbie The Movie Doll Gold Disco Jumpsuit: Shines in a sequined disco jumpsuit featuring big disco hair, metallic jewelry and golden heels.

Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Western Outfit: Wears an eye-catching, Western-themed matching pink denim vest and flare jeans with a cowboy hat and boots.

Barbie The Movie Doll Gloria Pink Power Pantsuit: Looks fierce in a three-piece pink suit featuring satiny blazer, matching blouse, and pinstriped trousers with fashionably split cuffs.

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Gold and White Disco Tracksuit: Embodies luxe quality and casual style in a white tracksuit with metallic gold color-blocked sleeves and a shiny “K” accent to add star power to the ensemble.

Barbie The Movie Doll President in Pink and Gold Dress: Wears a full, satiny gown that features a sparkly off-shoulder bodice and shimmery gold accents that trail down her skirt.

Barbie The Movie Fashion Pack: Includes three iconic Barbie outfits from the movie: a blue and white sundress, gingham pink blouse and short set, and dreamy pajama outfit.

Barbie The Movie Pink Corvette Convertible: Featuring a curvy retro silhouette and pink paint job, with film-inspired details like white wall tires and chrome rims.

Along with Barbie items inspired by the characters in the movie, Barbie , Mattel is also releasing a collection of products celebrating the live action feature film across the larger Mattel portfolio, including:

UNO Barbie The Movie: Deck features graphics inspired by characters and scenes from Barbie The Movie – including a special “Played With Too Much” rule that will have players both discarding and drawing cards.

Little People Collector Barbie The Movie: Bringing four of the film’s iconic characters down to Little People figure size and styled in memorable outfits including Barbie, President Barbie, Ken, and Gloria.

Barbie The Movie MEGA Dreamhouse: Buildable replica of Barbie’s iconic 3-story DreamHouse as seen in the film, including spiral staircase, pool, and slide.

Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette: Radio-controlled 1956 Corvette Stingray that can fit two Barbie dolls to create authentic road trips with Barbie.

Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels Die-Cast Pink Corvette in 1:64 Scale: Features Barbie deco – in Barbie pink – as a Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast car.

The Mattel collection of the movie Barbie products, available in collectible packaging, will be at retailers nationwide and/or Mattel Shop for an SRP of $1.25 to $150 starting June 1st.

One of the stars and newly added Barbie characters, Rae, shared her enthusiasm online when looking at her custom Barbie. She revealed that when the Barbie director Greta Gerwig asked what her President would look like, Rae replied, “I just feel like she would be in a ball gown leading.” While staring down at the Mattel creation, she also added, “This is outstanding. Wow.”

Check out Issa’s reaction here.

Issa For President: Issa Rae Reacts To Her Own Barbie Doll In New Mattel Collection Celebrating The Upcoming Film was originally published on globalgrind.com