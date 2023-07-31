Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to report that actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fez on HBO’s Euphoria, has died at the age of 25.

His family confirmed the news with TMZ.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

TMZ reported that Oakland PD and Fire responded to a 911 call from Cloud’s mother at 11:30 am local time, reporting a possible overdose. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source close to the family told the media outlet that he had been battling suicidal thoughts after returning from Ireland, where he recently buried his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family statement continued.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In closing, the family hopes “hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s career was just starting to take off following his gig on Euphoria, his first acting role.

Cloud’s portrayal of drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill made him an instant fan favorite during the show’s first two seasons.

Other acting credits include 2021’s North Hollywood and 2023’s The Line. He also made cameo appearances in music videos for Noah Cyrus, Becky G & Karol G, and Juice WRLD.

HBO, which has not yet began production on season 3 of Euphoria, issued a statement to Variety:

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25 was originally published on hiphopnc.com