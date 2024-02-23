After 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams is filing for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.
An exclusive report from PEOPLE reveals that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed on Thursday (Feb. 23) in Atlanta.
The divorce comes as Guobadia’s alleged past troubles with fraud and failure to obtain permanent US residency status came to light in recent weeks. However, a source tells PEOPLE that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”
Rather, an “ongoing matter” is the reason behind the split, according to the insider.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The duo announced their engagement in May 2021 after only a month of dating. They tied the knot a year later, in November 2022.
The divorce news comes as Williams is prepping a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. In addition to regaining her peach, she also signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal for “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”
In a statement, Williams said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”
RELATED:
- Mary J. Blige Says Ex Spent $420,000 Of Her Money On New Girlfriend
- Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over On ‘Wendy Williams’
- Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors
- ‘The Family Hustle’ Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny Live In Separate Homes
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage was originally published on foxync.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
King of Beats ATL: Vote Now on the TOP 16!
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade
-
Usher Developing Series on Black Love In Atlanta… And Social Media Has Thoughts
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?