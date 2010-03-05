Katt Williams Sued By Owner Of Atlanta Recording Studio

According to the AJC, the owner of an Atlanta recording studio is suing comedian Katt Williams for $1 million, saying the comic threatened him with his dog in order to avoid paying a debt.

Merion Joseph Powers’ lawsuit, filed in Fulton Superior Court, is the latest in a series of legal woes for Micah “Katt” Williams.

In the civil complaint filed Wednesday, Powers is asking for damages for assault, battery, false imprisonment, damage to property and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also wants to be paid for the time Williams spent in his recording studio, which Powers said totals $28,600.

The suit cites two alleged incidents as the basis for Powers’ claim — one at Powers’ recording studio last October and another a month later at a Midtown Atlanta hotel.

According to the court filing, Williams and his bodyguards came to Powers’ studio early one morning last October for a scheduled appointment. Williams allegedly brought his dog, which was not described in the complaint.

While Williams was working inside, his dog was allowed to roam freely outside where Powers said his son also was walking their pet. “Williams walked outside and gave his dog a verbal attack signal, at which point Williams’ dog ran to and attacked Powers’ dog. Powers and his son had to pry Williams’ dog’s teeth off of Powers’ dog,” the complaint said.

Powers’ dog allegedly suffered “substantial and nearly life-threatening” injuries.

Powers said the next month Williams invited him to the Four Seasons luxury hotel to discuss the debt and the dog attack.

Powers said he arrived and was directed to a chair in the middle of a room and surrounded by Williams’ bodyguards.

“Williams entered the room and immediately began insulting Powers, calling him a ‘punk’ and hurling expletives at him,” according to the complaint obtained by the AJC Friday. “Williams said he learned that Powers might press criminal charges against him for the dog attack and stated that he would kill him if he did file such charges. … Williams’ attack dog was snarling directly in front of Powers, apparently waiting for the attack signal.”

Powers said he asked to leave but Williams would not allow it.

“Williams explained that Powers must be living in a cave if he did not know what was about to happen and asked if he knew of anyone coming back from the dead,” according to the complaint.

About that time, hotel security knocked on the door and a few moments later Atlanta police officers arrived.

Williams told the media at the time that he was kicked out of the Four Seasons, an incident that is also cited in Powers’ complaint. Williams complained to reporters that the city and the hotel were ungrateful for all he had done for the city. He also said he had recently bought a penthouse at the hotel and had also just rented seven rooms for a week.

“I haven’t been here 72 hours and I’m being kicked out of the Four Seasons even though I paid up front and in cash. I don’t understand,” Williams told a television reporter. “I’m standing out here with millions of dollars in movies and TV specials sold and most of them done right here in Atlanta. And to be ceremoniously dismissed at a hotel is sad.”

Read the full story here.

RELATED:

Arrest Warrants Issued For Katt Williams For Punching Man

Katt Williams Kicked Out Of Four Seasons Atlanta