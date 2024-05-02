HomeEntertainment

Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF

| 05.02.24
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The “rookie era” for any up-and-coming rap sensation can be some of the most fun times an artist will have before things get muddied up by the politics of the industry and friends switching up as the lights get brighter.

Thankfully, we don’t see that happening at all when it comes to South Atlanta’s smokey-voiced siren Anycia. Actually, after her visit to Posted On The Corner this week, we can rest peacefully knowing that she’s in good hands by way of her ride-or-die bestie, Manni Fresh.

 

The two practically conducted the interview with each other based on the amount of times that Anycia paused her convo with Incognito and DJ Misses in order to “cut up” with Manni as he sat on the side. It’s a bond that’s so needed in an industry notorious for fostering fake friendships by the bucket, and you get a real sense that even in the midst of fun these two are serious about their joint come-up in the game. We love to see it!

Watch our full interview with “Back Outside” femcee Anycia below right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

