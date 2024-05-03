Free Thugger & His Girl? Mariah The Scientist Arrested After ATL Fight

Hip-hop has been shouting “Free Thug” for a while now, looks like we might have to do the same for his wifey, Mariah The Scientist. The ATL singer recently got in a brawl where she allegedly dragged a girl and peeled her wig off her head.
Mariah The Scientist did not spend too much behind bars, less than 24 hours she was out on bond. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
RELATED: NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: WizKid and Mariah The Scientist
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
4Lifers: Meet Druski's Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]
-
Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts