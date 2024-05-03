Listen Live
Free Thugger & His Girl? Mariah The Scientist Arrested After ATL Fight

Published on May 3, 2024

Hip-hop has been shouting “Free Thug” for a while now, looks like we might have to do the same for his wifey, Mariah The Scientist. The ATL singer recently got in a brawl where she allegedly dragged a girl and peeled her wig off her head.

Mariah The Scientist did not spend too much behind bars, less than 24 hours she was out on bond. More news to come as the story develops.

 

