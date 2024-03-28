According to Neighborhood Talk, Mariah The Scientist got busy last night. The video shows the ATL artist getting into a physical altercation with another woman. Sources say Mariah was fighting with one of Young Thug’s baby mothers, Cleotrapa.
Thugger & Mariah The Scientist have been dating since 2021 and look to be going strong. The Stoner rapper is currently in jail facing RICO charges.
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
RELATED: Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
RELATED: Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug's Old Lovers [Video]
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement