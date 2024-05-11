Anita Baker’s tour, ‘An Evening With Anita Baker’ Atlanta stop has been canceled.
Live Nation press release:
“Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s “An Evening with Anita Baker” event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been canceled. Refunds will be returned at the point of purchase.”
UPDATE: Anita Baker’s Atlanta Concert Canceled [See Info] was originally published on majicatl.com
