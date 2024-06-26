Atlanta Hawks Select Zaccharie Risacher With The #1 In The 2024 NBA Draft

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Atlanta Hawks had only a small percent chance to land the number 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now they hope their pick can lead them to the promised land or at least the playoffs.

The Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher, a 2-way wing out of France. Risacher, a 19-year-old 6-10 Small Forward averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 22.1 minutes with JL Bourg in the French league, leading them into the semifinals of the LBN Pro A playoffs. He is expected to make an impact on both sides of the floor.

The question remains if Risacher will be paired with guards, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, who is reportedly being shopped around the NBA. If the two guards are with the Hawks for the 2024-25 season, the hope is that the trio can lead the team to their first playoff birth since the 2022-23 season.

There has been sort of a “French Revolution” in the NBA. Last season, the San Antonino Spurs drafted the much-hyped Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama went on to win the Rookie of the Year and was runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year.