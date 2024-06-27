Birthday Bash 2024 Site Logo
Entertainment

Latto Reacts to Colby Colb Letting Her Know Birthday Bash Was Sold Out [Video]

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

Birthday Bash turned into Big Latto Bash on June 22nd. Fans gathered from around the world to Atlanta Georgia and truly witnessed history. Latto was the first female headliner in Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash concert HISTORY (or HERSTORY if you will). The Clayco native brought out some heavy hitters like, Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage. Not only did Latto bring out superstars, but she also brought out rising star Anycia to perform their summer smash ‘Back Outside’. Once that song turned on, the whole State Farm Arena started to shake.

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Colby Colb Senior VP/Programming of Radio One & Reach Media caught up with Latto after she lit the stage on fire. After all the months leading up to it, the show was over & Colby had some great news for Latto, Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was sold out! Check out Big Latto’s reaction:

RELATED: Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

RELATED: Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024
183 photos

HOMEPAGE

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 183 items
Entertainment

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Local

ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci
Birthday Bash

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Money Bagg Yo Birthday Bash 2021
Birthday Bash

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 28 items
Entertainment

Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

Close