Sean Kingston Sentenced to Over Three Years in $1M Fraud Case
Sean Kingston is heading to federal prison after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating a scheme that prosecutors say used his fame to scam sellers out of luxury goods.
On Friday, the 35-year-old “Beautiful Girls” singer was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars. Prosecutors said Kingston, along with his mother Janice Eleanor Turner, promised luxury sellers exposure on his social media and then never paid up. Kingston’s mother received a five-year sentence last month.
RELATED: Sean Kingston & His Mother Found Guilty of Wire Fraud, Cried After Verdict Was Read
Investigators say the fraud ran from April 2023 through March 2024 and involved purchases like a bulletproof Escalade, high-end watches, and a massive LED TV. Court records show sellers were lured to Kisean Paul Anderson a.k.a Kingston upscale homes, where they were shown fake wire transfer receipts. Payments never arrived unless legal action forced them.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton called Kingston “a thief and a conman” addicted to a celebrity lifestyle he couldn’t afford. Kingston’s attorney argued he had little financial literacy, spending money as fast as he earned it in his teen-star days.
Kingston was arrested last year after a SWAT raid on his Florida mansion. He told the court he has started repaying victims and plans to settle all debts once he’s released.
- Cardi B Victorious As Assault Lawsuit Dismissed By Jury
- Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour
- News Brief: Spelman’s New Residence Hall & GA Lottery News!
- Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing
- Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”
- August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’
- Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List
- Offset Speaks His Truth: The Album That Redefines Him
- J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”
- Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi
Sean Kingston Sentenced to Over Three Years in $1M Fraud Case was originally published on wiznation.com
-
From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots
-
Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
-
ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case
-
Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL
-
Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video
-
21 Savage's Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3