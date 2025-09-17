Listen Live
Entertainment

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Drops New Character Reveal Trailer

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer

Black Panther and Ghost Rider join Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Drops New Character Reveal Trailer
Dotemu / Tribute Games / Marvel Cosmic Invasion

The roster of characters in the upcoming beat’em up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, continues to grow.

Dotemu and Tribute Games dropped another character reveal trailer for its highly anticipated game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, showing that Black Panther and Ghost Rider will also be in the expansive roster of playable heroes when the game drops. 

Joining the squad is the “Cosmic Version” of the Ghost Rider. As per the press release, this version of the chain-wielding, motorcycle-riding Spirit of Vengeance sees the entity take control of the body of The Punisher after he signed a pact to avenge Earth after Thanos blipped everyone away. 

Also, now on the team to take down Annihulus and even The Mad Titan is King T-Challa, aka deh Bleck Pantha, oops, we mean the Black Panther. 

Voice actor Brian Bloom will lend his voice to Ghost Rider, while James Mathis III will reprise the role of the Black Panther following his work in Marvel Rivals and the cartoon series, Avengers Assemble

Black Panther and Ghost Rider join Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Still Has No Release Date

Marvel Cosmic Invasion still doesn’t have a release date, but we can only imagine that it’s coming soon. Tribute Games is treating this like the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, when they spent hours livestreaming chairs with their names being added.

We already got to preview the game at Summer Game Fest and were very impressed and eager to play the game in its entirety.

You can see more screens in the gallery below.

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Dotemu / Tribute Games / Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Dotemu / Tribute Games

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dotemu / Tribute Games

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Dotemu / Tribute Games

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close