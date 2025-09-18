Listen Live
Desktop banner image

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share "Boss Babe" Dress Code for Joint Tour

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’

With the start of their joint The Boy Is Mine Tour just weeks away, R&B powerhouses Brandy & Monica are setting the tone with some fierce style!

In a joint Instagram post shared on Sept. 17, the dynamic duo shared flicks of themselves in some fashion-forward suitwear. Monica opted for the classic black and white, pairing the traditional shirt and tie with edgy leather boots, bottoms, and overcoat. Meanwhile, Brandy went with a bold burgundy houndstooth suit & coat, complete with a dramatic tie and lapel design. The carousel also included some other fashionable ladies in suits, including Teyana Taylor, Beyoncé, and tourmate Kelly Rowland, just to name a few.

In the caption, Monica wrote the inspiration for the fashion:

Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH, POWER & UNITY… If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR…..

There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉

Okay, noted!

If you’re looking to get into your boss babe mode for the tour (which, btw, includes TWO Atlanta stops on Oct. 31 and Dec. 4), check out some looks below!

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close