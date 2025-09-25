Listen Live
Entertainment

PARTY’S PLAYLIST: Offset, Gunna, Metro Boomin and More

Published on September 25, 2025

Get ready to turn up with the latest edition of Partyboi Duece’s “Party’s Playlist.” This playlist is your essential source for the freshest tracks, curated to keep the energy high. We’ve packed it with brand new releases from hip-hop heavyweights like Offset, Gunna, and Metro Boomin. If you’re looking for exciting new music and the biggest hits, this is the only playlist you’ll need.

ALBUMS TO LISTEN TO:

This week, Partyboi Duece highlighted some albums that are worth listening to! They include Paradise by Young Nudy, Kiari by Offset, The Last Wun by Gunna, and Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz). If you don’t have these on your list, you’re missing out!

Now… ON TO THE PLAYLIST!

#3 – “It Depends” by Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller

#2 – “Take Me Thru Dere” by Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, YK Niece & Breskiii

#1 – “WGFT” by Gunna & Burna Boy

