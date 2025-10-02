Listen Live
DJ Misses Talks U.S. Shutdown Drama

Trending on the Timeline: U.S. Government Shutdown Sparks Heated Conversations

DJ Misses breaks down the U.S. government shutdown, its impact on workers, and the political drama behind it.

Published on October 1, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

Now, I know y’all are all up in the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B drama, but let’s put that on pause for a second because we’ve got some real-life tea to spill. The U.S. government has officially shut down. Yep, you heard me right.

For the first time in six years, lawmakers couldn’t get it together, and now federal agencies are scaling back. Essential workers like TSA agents and the military still have to clock in, but here’s the kicker: they might not get paid on time. Ain’t that wild?

So, here’s the breakdown: Democrats are standing firm on affordable healthcare and Medicaid protections, while Republicans want a short-term funding extension. But since they couldn’t reach a deal, the shutdown is here, and it’s hitting hard. Vice President Kamala Harris even called out Republicans on Twitter, saying, “This is their shutdown because they refuse to stop your healthcare costs from rising.”

The last time this happened was back in 2018 during Trump’s first term, and it lasted 35 days. Let’s hope this one doesn’t drag on like that because, baby, we all got bills to pay!

So, while you’re out here debating Nicki and Cardi, make sure you’re also doing your research and staying informed. This shutdown is no joke, and it’s affecting real people out here. Don’t worry, though, I got you covered with all the updates. Keep it locked on Posted On The Corner and follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) for the latest tea.


