Listen Live
Entertainment

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

According to court documents, Lil Durk reportedly tried to destroy the Apple Watch after he was caught by the authorities.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk is currently behind bars in Los Angeles and finds himself in legal trouble once more, according to recently filed court documents. Allegedly, Lil Durk was discovered to own an Apple Watch with cellular service and reportedly tried to destroy the device after he was caught.

In a report from XXL, the rapper born Durk Devontay Banks was mentioned in a motion filed by prosecutors alleging Lil Durk’s possession of the Apple Watch, which would be a violation of communication policies.

“In late August 2025, BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) officials seized an Apple Watch with cellular capability from defendant/ Even more troubling is Banks’ conduct after he was caught. Rather than accept responsibility for this violation, defendant allegedly obstructed the investigation attempting to damage and/or destroy the communications device,” read part of the motion.

Currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, Durk has landed in hot water previously, last December, for engaging in three-way phone calls without supervision from the authorities.

Durk is behind bars due to being accused of allegedly hiring a hit on King Von’s rival, Quando Rondo, which left one man dead.

Lil Durk’s trial in the matter takes place in 2026.

Photo: Getty

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close