Nas Reacts To Fans Still Holding On To His Old Beef With JAY-Z

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest investment endeavors of the two legendary rappers, both of them are seemingly trying to get into the casino business. 

Published on October 8, 2025

Nas Reacts To Fans Still Holding Onto His Old Beef With JAY-Z
Patrick McMullan / JAY-Z / Nas

Nas and JAY-Z are the best of friends now, but some fans can’t seem to let the feud between the two rappers go.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest investment endeavors of the two legendary rappers, both of them are seemingly trying to get into the casino business. 

JAY-Z’s latest attempt to get a casino built in Times Square crashed and burned after the $5.4 billion proposal he backed was rejected by 

The same can’t be said for Nas, who backed a proposal for the $5.5 billion expansion of Resorts World Casino in Queens, which a community advisory committee approved unanimously. 

Of course, people used the moment to reignite the feud between the two Hip-Hop icons, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, Nas touched on his fans using his win to clown JAY-Z.

“It is just a thing that some people are going to talk about,” Nas said. “No one has any control over things like that. I still study Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. Some rap fans just like to go off on those things from time to time. That’s it.”

A Brief Rundown of The Nas/JAY-Z Beef

For those who don’t know, before Nas and JAY-Z became buddies, they were rivals, with a beef that stems back to 1996 when the Queens rapper took a shot at HOV on his “Stillmatic Freestyle,” leading to Jigga clapping back with “Takeover and Nas responding with “Ether.”

The rappers would squash their beef in 2005 and go on to collaborate on several records, most recently on DJ Khaled’s 2021 track, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Even though the two rap gods have moved on from the drama, Nas fans have been using the moment to take shots at Jigga.

You can see the reactions below.

Nas Reacts To Fans Still Holding On To His Old Beef With JAY-Z  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

