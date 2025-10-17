Listen Live
Man Accused Of Setting Palisades Fire Indicted, Could Face 45 Years In Prison

Jonathan Rinderknecht was indicted earlier this week in connection to the Palisades, which caused billions of dollars in damage in Calfionia.

Published on October 17, 2025

Palisades Fire Rebuild

A California man connected to the destructive Palisades fire was indicted earlier this week and could face up to 45 years in prison for his actions. Jonathan Rinderknecht is accused of setting the blaze on the first day of January this year, which was reported as the most damaging fire in the state’s history.

The Los Angeles Times reports that on Wednesday (October 15), a federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, for his alleged role in setting the Palisades in the Temescal Canyon. Rinderknecht, who was arrested on October 7 for arson, faced the jury and was charged with two additional felonies, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce and one count of timber set afire.

More from the DOJ:

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a.k.a. “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” is charged in the three-count indictment with one count of destruction of property by means of fire, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and one count of timber set afire.

Rinderknecht has been in federal custody since his arrest on October 7. His next court appearance will be his arraignment, which is expected to occur in the coming weeks in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

According to court documents, law enforcement determined that the Palisades Fire was a “holdover” fire – a continuation of the Lachman Fire that began early in the morning on New Year’s Day 2025. Although firefighters quickly suppressed the Lachman Fire, the fire continued to smolder and burn underground within the root structure of dense vegetation.

The Palisades blaze damaged around 23,400 acres of land and destroyed nearly 7,000 buildings and structures in the region. At the time of his arrest, Rinderknecht, a former resident of the region, was living in Florida.

The blaze was part of the Lachman fires, which prosecutors say Rinderknecht started after working an Uber shift. Investigators later found images on Rinderknecht’s of a city on fire.

While Rinderknecht faces up to 45 years, there is a mandatory minimum of five years if convicted.

Man Accused Of Setting Palisades Fire Indicted, Could Face 45 Years In Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

