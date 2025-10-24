Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Chris Brown is denying reports regarding neglecting his housekeeper when she was attacked by one of his dogs.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is denying reports regarding neglecting his housekeeper when she was attacked by one of his dogs.

Back in 2020, Maria Avila was Breezy’s housekeeper and claims that she was taking the trash out when one of the singer’s dogs attacked her. Which allegedly left her bleeding and needing medical attention. The former housekeeper claims that Brown was home at the time, and when he was informed of what occurred, he dipped.

Breezy is calling cap to the original story, saying that he never left the housekeeper, “bleeding to death.” The VA native claims that he never saw blood and that he stayed on the scene until his security arrived. Further explaining his piece, “I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. From there, I ran to put the dogs away and told the security guard to come over.”

Following the R&B star denying the claims was a request to the judge to dismiss specific parts of the lawsuit, which included punitive damages and emotional distress compensation. The case has not reached an official ruling and has been active since the attack in 2020.

Since then, Chris Brown has been on his Breezy Bowl World Tour, celebrating 20 years since his debut self-titled album. While laying low, he’s been performing and partying in every city. As well as beefing with Kevin McCall to keep himself busy, but that’s a different story for a different day..

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close