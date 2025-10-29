Listen Live
Entertainment

Starz’s “BMF” Canceled After Four Seasons

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BMF
Source: Starz / BMF

It is officially the end of the road for the Flenory Brothers on screen, as Starz officially cancels BMF.

As reported by Deadline, the series officially concluded with the season four finale, which aired on August 15. While the episode, appropriately titled “Dreams Deferred,” wrapped up a lot of the drama, it did end with a major cliffhanger with the arrest of Big Meech (played by his real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr).

The series, a dramatic retelling of the origin story of the Black Mafia Family and its founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinci), has been in limbo since season four ended. While the final season did well from a creative standpoint, the declining relationship between the real Big Meech and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson became a point of contention.

Shortly after Big Meech was released from prison in October 2024, 50 Cent accused him of being a federal informant, an accusation he denies. The relationship came apart even further when he appeared on camera with 50’s longtime rival, Rick Ross.

RELATED: 50 Cent Continues To Troll Big Meech, Calls Him A “Rat”

However, Deadline hears the feud, while it did cause anxiety on set, was not the reason for the show’s cancellation. Rather, it likely stems from comments made by Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch back in March, in which he revealed plans to cut costs by developing more new shows instead of sustaining current series as they become more expensive.

A prime example of this is the cutdown of the network’s popular Power franchise. The network has slowly canceled previous iterations (Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force) while continuing the franchise with the upcoming prequel Power: Origins and the still-in-development Power: Legacy.

Unfortunately, BMF now falls victim to the same game.

Related Tags

50 Cent Big Meech BMF Da'Vinci Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr Terry "Southwest T" Flenory

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET

'106 & Park Freestyle Friday' Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close