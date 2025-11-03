Bhad Bhabie's Halloween Costume Draws Blackfishing Backlash
Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl
Still not beating the “Blackfishing” allegations! As celebs go all out for Halloween, Bhad Bhabie’s questionably colored cosplay seemingly continues 365 with photos fans say look more like Mariah The Scientist or Saweetie than her actual costume. The baddie formerly known as Blac Chyna defended her blatantly brown bestie’s “glowing skin.” Who are you going to believe, Angela White or your lying eyes?
Bhad Bhabie was unrecognizable Halloween weekend and it’s not because she popped out as Poison Ivy. Fans should’ve been seeing green as the rapper brought the Batman villain/vixen to life. Instead, countless comments could only clock browns, beautiful browns. The tan was even more vivid against the nearly white pale green body paint. The pics look amazing, but they just don’t look like the 23-year-old. As some replies asked under The Neighborhood Talk’s post, “Harpo, dis woman?”
Even some of Bhabie’s supporters admitted the “lightskin” lookalike routine went too far as they mentioned confusing her for Renni Rucci, Tyla, and Jordyn Woods. Now, that roster of baddies is compliment, but the Spooky Szn snaps don’t look much like the selfie TNT included. A few fans even noted differences between the behind-the-scenes clips Bhabie posted on TikTok and the heavily retouched photos.
We should have moved on from the shameful practice of Blackface, but many reactions say that’s exactly what the finished product is giving:
“It’s kinda admirable yet scary at the lengths they go to portray as black people……..”
“Does she know she’s white? This is crazy”
“I hate black Halloween. Because what do you mean you’re going as Bhad Bhabie dressed as a Black woman dressed as poison ivy?”
“The Kardashians walked so she could run in blackface”
Check out more reactions to Bhad Bhabie’s alleged “blackfishing” and Blac Chyna’s entering the chat after the flip!
Bhad Bhabie Showed Off Her Halloween Looks & Social Media Slammed Her For Looking Like A “Lightskin Black Woman” The Rest Of The Year
“WHO? Thought this was Mariah the scientist at first WTH”
“‘Who wants to be black anyway’ that’s what she said 2 years back, now look at her looking like a black woman”
“‘Who would want to be black?’ OBVIOUSLY YOU!
Some comments also called out Bhabie’s denial of Blackfishing allegations in the past. “Who wants to be Black?! I don’t understand that! I just can’t comprehend it,” she said in 2022, after posting her makeup to prove she uses light foundation.
Bhad Bhabie’s good friend Angela White entered the chat to defend amid complaints of Dolezal-ish debauchery. She didn’t debate the Blackfishing backlash, but showed some love with a sweet message.
“My friend is on fire! Her skin is glowing and she’s feeling confident. She’s absolutely slaying this look! We love you Danielle Botton!” White wrote.
Setting aside that Bhabie and Angela mysteriously looked more like sisters in the now-viral pics, a healthy glow and confidence are major accomplishments for the mom of one following a reported battle with cancer. We hope to see the influencer looking and feeling her best, but specifically her best and not Rubi Rose’s.
In another Halloween look, Bhabie showed out as another villainous vixen: Cruella DeVille. Mind you, the animated version was ghostly white, and the live-action versions were played by Glenn Close and Emma Stone. However, fans confused her with LHHATL alum and former terrorist of Tamar, Tommie Lee.
We’ve watched the viral sensation grow up before our eyes since she and her Bhad Blaccent went viral on Dr. Phil during her teen years. Of course, she changed a lot in almost a decade since “Cash Me Outside” made her a social media star. Bhabie complained that critics are too busy hating to let her glow up or experiment with her look.
Celebs switch it up and go under the knife all the time, but that still doesn’t completely explain Bhabie’s shapeshifting shenanigans allegations. Her fellow chameleon contemporaries, who frequently faced Blackfishing allegations like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, slowly let go of the trend and the self-tanner. Meanwhile, the “Honest” singer is still seemingly holding down the color-changing chicanery for her fallen sisters in shade-swapping.
Halloween is all fun and games, but at the end of the day, the makeup (and the filters!) have to come off. Bhad Bhabie’s rise to fame proves she didn’t need to look like anyone else(‘s race) to keep the world watching. How can fans catch actually catch her outside if they can’t recognize their fave in the first place?
