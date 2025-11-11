Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband's Ex-Wife

NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband’s Ex-Wife in Damages Over ‘Affair’

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Judge gavel on the book on wooden table. justice and law concept.

North Carolina native and social media personality Brenay Kennard has been ordered to pay $1.75 million after a jury found her liable for destroying the marriage of her husband’s ex-wife.

On Monday, Nov. 10, a jury sided with Durham woman Akira Montague who filed a $3.5 million lawsuit in damages for an affair with her then-husband, Timothy Montague.

The civil suit was filed in Durham County Court. It accused Kennard, a TikTok influencer with nearly 3 million followers, of having an affair with Timothy, who was also her manager.

The legal complaint also claimed Kennard made social media content with Timothy while he was still married to Akira, alleging that many posts were made without Akira’s consent.

The jury found Kennard liable for criminal “conversation and alienation of affection,” according to WRAL News. NC is one of the few states that has the alienation of affection law, which allows a spouse to sue the person they blame for an affair that ends a marriage.

According to the lawsuit, Tim and Akira married in October 2018. However, Tim claimed in his court testimony that he was never in love with Akira and stated they had been separated since 2021, according to the News & Observer.

Kennard slammed the verdict and stated that Akira knew her marriage was over and even allowed the affair.

“She gave her consent,” Kennard said, according to WRAl. “She said it was okay because she knew her marriage was over with, and it was done.”

Timothy eventually left Akira and pursued a relationship with Kennard, according to WRAL.

In a statement with PEOPLE, Akira’s lawyer said: “The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well … Akira, her family and I would like to thank all those who have supported her on this journey.”










NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband’s Ex-Wife in Damages Over ‘Affair’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close