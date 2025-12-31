Listen Live
Your Guide To The Biggest ATL Hip-Hop & R&B Shows Of 2026

Published on December 31, 2025
If you know Atlanta, you know it’s where the party never stops and the culture runs deep. ATL is basically the plug for Hip-Hop and R&B—this city’s been running the game, setting trends, and putting on unforgettable shows for the world to see. 2026 is about to go crazy, so whether you’re ready to vibe out at the Tabernacle or go all out with your crew at State Farm Arena, this is the year to make some memories.

Big names? That’s a given. Vibes? Unmatched. From legends still making waves to new-school artists you’re about to have on repeat, this year’s concert lineup is serving nothing but heat. So text your friends, secure those fits, and get your tickets early—because these shows are about to be the talk of your group chat. Here’s the lowdown on every must-see Hip-Hop and R&B moment hitting Atlanta in 2026.

All tickets (excluding Birthday Bash XXX) currently available at Ticketmaster.com

Hot 107.9’s BIRTHDAY BASH XXX

Sunday, May 24

Lineup TBD

YK Niece in Concert

January 15 @ Buckhead Theatre

24kgoldn – Icarus Tour

January 22 @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

1K Phew – What’s Understood – One Night Only

January 31 @ The Loft

Room 112 – Celebrating 30 Years of 112

with Total, Case & Special Guests

February 6 @ Tabernacle

Miguel – CAOS Tour

with special guest Jean Dawson

February 10 @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Boys 4 Life Tour – Starring B2K & Bow Wow

with Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Franchize Boyz & Pretty Ricky

February 13 @ State Farm Arena

Monaleo – Who Did The Body Tour

February 25 @ Tabernacle

Big Boogie – Pain on Paper Tour

with special guest Queen Key

March 6 @ Center Stage

The New Edition Way Tour

with Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton

March 29 @ State Farm Arena

Mariah The Scientist – Hearts Sold Separately Tour

April 10 & 11 @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Cardi B – Little Miss Drama Tour

April 17 & 18 @ State Farm Arena

Khalid – It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour

featuring LAUV

June 4 @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour

November 17 @ State Farm Arena

