Your Guide To The Biggest ATL Hip-Hop & R&B Shows Of 2026
If you know Atlanta, you know it’s where the party never stops and the culture runs deep. ATL is basically the plug for Hip-Hop and R&B—this city’s been running the game, setting trends, and putting on unforgettable shows for the world to see. 2026 is about to go crazy, so whether you’re ready to vibe out at the Tabernacle or go all out with your crew at State Farm Arena, this is the year to make some memories.
Big names? That’s a given. Vibes? Unmatched. From legends still making waves to new-school artists you’re about to have on repeat, this year’s concert lineup is serving nothing but heat. So text your friends, secure those fits, and get your tickets early—because these shows are about to be the talk of your group chat. Here’s the lowdown on every must-see Hip-Hop and R&B moment hitting Atlanta in 2026.
Hot 107.9’s BIRTHDAY BASH XXX
Sunday, May 24
Lineup TBD
YK Niece in Concert
January 15 @ Buckhead Theatre
24kgoldn – Icarus Tour
January 22 @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
1K Phew – What’s Understood – One Night Only
January 31 @ The Loft
Room 112 – Celebrating 30 Years of 112
with Total, Case & Special Guests
February 6 @ Tabernacle
Miguel – CAOS Tour
with special guest Jean Dawson
February 10 @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Boys 4 Life Tour – Starring B2K & Bow Wow
with Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Franchize Boyz & Pretty Ricky
February 13 @ State Farm Arena
Monaleo – Who Did The Body Tour
February 25 @ Tabernacle
Big Boogie – Pain on Paper Tour
with special guest Queen Key
March 6 @ Center Stage
The New Edition Way Tour
with Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton
March 29 @ State Farm Arena
Mariah The Scientist – Hearts Sold Separately Tour
April 10 & 11 @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Cardi B – Little Miss Drama Tour
April 17 & 18 @ State Farm Arena
Khalid – It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour
featuring LAUV
June 4 @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour
November 17 @ State Farm Arena