Falcons Legend Matt Ryan To Interview For President of Football Role

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan may be returning to the organization, but this time, not as a player.

WSB-TV reports that the former quarterback will interview for the newly created position of President of Football Operations, as confirmed by team owner Arthur Blank.

The role, announced earlier this week, will be pivotal in shaping the Falcons’ future. The President of Football Operations will oversee the hiring of a new general manager and head coach, while also setting the vision and identity for the team. Blank emphasized the importance of this hire, stating, “Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football.”

RELATED: Raheem Morris Out as Falcons Head Coach After Two Seasons

Ryan, who the Falcons drafted as the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, is no stranger to the franchise. During his 14 seasons in Atlanta, he became the face of the team and a cornerstone of its success. Ryan holds franchise records for passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns. His crowning achievement came in 2016 when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and led the Falcons to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, Ryan played one season before retiring as a Falcon in 2023, signing a one-day contract to officially end his career with the team that drafted him.

While Ryan lacks front-office experience, his deep understanding of the Falcons’ culture and operations could make him a strong candidate for the role. Blank has expressed openness to candidates without prior executive experience, further bolstering Ryan’s chances.

If selected, Ryan would transition from the field to the front office, bringing his leadership and football acumen to a new chapter in his career. For Falcons fans, the possibility of seeing their beloved quarterback back in the organization is a thrilling prospect.