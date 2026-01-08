Listen Live
Close
Sports

Matt Ryan To Interview For Falcons' President of Football Role

Falcons Legend Matt Ryan To Interview For President of Football Role

Published on January 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan may be returning to the organization, but this time, not as a player.

WSB-TV reports that the former quarterback will interview for the newly created position of President of Football Operations, as confirmed by team owner Arthur Blank.

The role, announced earlier this week, will be pivotal in shaping the Falcons’ future. The President of Football Operations will oversee the hiring of a new general manager and head coach, while also setting the vision and identity for the team. Blank emphasized the importance of this hire, stating, “Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football.”

RELATED: Raheem Morris Out as Falcons Head Coach After Two Seasons

Ryan, who the Falcons drafted as the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, is no stranger to the franchise. During his 14 seasons in Atlanta, he became the face of the team and a cornerstone of its success. Ryan holds franchise records for passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns. His crowning achievement came in 2016 when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and led the Falcons to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance.

After being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, Ryan played one season before retiring as a Falcon in 2023, signing a one-day contract to officially end his career with the team that drafted him.

While Ryan lacks front-office experience, his deep understanding of the Falcons’ culture and operations could make him a strong candidate for the role. Blank has expressed openness to candidates without prior executive experience, further bolstering Ryan’s chances.

If selected, Ryan would transition from the field to the front office, bringing his leadership and football acumen to a new chapter in his career. For Falcons fans, the possibility of seeing their beloved quarterback back in the organization is a thrilling prospect.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

L.A. Reid Sexual Assault Trial Begins Next Week

Hip-Hop Wired
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Testifies On Budget During House And Senate Hearings On Wednesday

Senator Bill Cassidy Rips RFK Jr's Crackpot Vaccine Schedule, Social Media Reminds Him He Was The Deciding Confirmation Vote

Hip-Hop Wired
NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

Hip-Hop Wired
Sherri Shepherd Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tyler Perry Hit With 2nd Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close