Morris Brown College Reinstates Dr. Kevin James as President

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Kevin James has been reinstated as the president of Morris Brown College, just eight days after his abrupt firing by the institution’s Board of Trustees. The historically Black college (HBCU) updated its official website on Tuesday to reflect James’ return to leadership, though no formal explanation has been provided for the reversal.

Dr. James, who has been an educator for 24 years, initially assumed the presidency on March 1, 2019. Under his leadership, Morris Brown College achieved a historic milestone in 2022, regaining its accreditation after nearly two decades. This achievement was part of James’ “Hard Reset” initiative, which aimed to revitalize the institution and restore its standing in the academic community.

The reinstatement follows a week of uncertainty after James announced on January 12 via Facebook that he had been terminated by the Board of Trustees without a clear cause or substantive explanation. In the immediate aftermath, the college had named Nzinga Shaw as interim president and issued a statement thanking James for his service.

The sudden reinstatement has left many questions unanswered. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Morris Brown College for further comment but has yet to receive a response.

Dr. James, originally from Columbia, South Carolina, holds degrees from several universities, including Winthrop University and Troy State University. His leadership has been pivotal in the college’s recent resurgence, making his brief removal and subsequent reinstatement a topic of significant interest within the academic and HBCU communities.

As this story develops, updates are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the leadership changes at Morris Brown College.