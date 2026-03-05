Cascade Updates Policy For Minors Following Wild “Teen Takeovers”

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

In response to a wave of disruptive “teen takeover” events across Atlanta, Cascade Skating Rink, a beloved community hub, has introduced a new curfew policy for minors. Effective immediately, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure safety and maintain a family-friendly environment.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the decision follows recent incidents, including a chaotic gathering on the Atlanta Beltline that led to 13 arrests and the confiscation of 11 firearms. Similar events at The Battery and other locations have raised concerns about unsupervised youth gatherings turning unruly. Cascade’s owner, Greg Alexander, emphasized the importance of proactive measures, stating, “We don’t wait until something happens before we act. We figure out what we need to do to stop it from happening.”

The rink has also ramped up its security presence, collaborating closely with local law enforcement to monitor potential risks. Social media, often used to organize these large gatherings, has become a tool for both teens and authorities. Alexander noted that the rink is leveraging its own platforms to communicate safety updates and policies.

While some may view the curfew as restrictive, many in the community see it as a necessary step. Jennifer Leaks, a regular skater, shared her support: “Cascade has always felt secure, and these measures show they’re serious about keeping it that way.”

The curfew aligns with similar policies adopted by other Atlanta venues, such as Cumberland Mall, which recently implemented a rule requiring minors to be accompanied by adults. These measures reflect a growing trend among businesses to address the challenges posed by unsupervised youth gatherings.

For Cascade, the goal is clear: to remain a safe, enjoyable space for families and friends. As Alexander put it, “This isn’t about seeking approval. It’s about doing the right thing for our community.”