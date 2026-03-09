From Veterans to Rising Stars: Falcons’ Free Agency Recap

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: Getty Images / R1 The Atlanta Falcons have kicked off the 2026 free agency period with a series of impactful signings aimed at bolstering their roster. Here’s a breakdown of the latest additions, as reported by the Falcons’ official 2026 Free Agency Tracker:

Tua Tagovailoa (Quarterback)

In a significant move, the Falcons have agreed to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tagovailoa, a former Miami Dolphins starter, brings experience and a fresh start to Atlanta as the team navigates uncertainty around Michael Penix Jr.’s recovery from knee surgery. With over 4,000 passing yards in his best season and 120 career touchdowns, Tua aims to prove his value while providing the Falcons with a reliable option under center.

Cameron Thomas (Defensive End)

The Falcons are set to sign Cameron Thomas, a 26-year-old defensive end who was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Thomas, who most recently played for the Cleveland Browns, recorded 3.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and eight quarterback hits in 22 games. His addition strengthens Atlanta’s defensive line.

Jahan Dotson (Wide Receiver)

Former first-round pick Jahan Dotson is joining the Falcons after stints with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. Dotson has accumulated 121 receptions for 1,519 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. At just 25 years old, he brings youth and potential to Atlanta’s receiving corps.

Nick Folk (Kicker)

Veteran kicker Nick Folk, with 18 seasons of NFL experience, is set to bring stability to the Falcons’ special teams. Folk led the league in field goal accuracy in 2025, converting 96.6% of his attempts. His consistency will be a valuable asset after Atlanta’s struggles with kickers last season.

Jake Bailey (Punter)

All-Pro punter Jake Bailey is another key addition. Bailey, who averaged 46.9 yards per punt during his time with the Miami Dolphins, will provide a reliable leg for Atlanta’s punting unit.

Austin Hooper (Tight End)

In a homecoming move, the Falcons are bringing back tight end Austin Hooper. Originally drafted by Atlanta in 2016, Hooper was a key contributor during his first stint with the team, including a touchdown in the 2017 Super Bowl. His familiarity with the organization and proven track record make him a valuable addition.

Olamide Zaccheaus (Wide Receiver)

Another reunion is in store as Olamide Zaccheaus returns to Atlanta. Known for his explosive plays, including a 93-yard touchdown in his rookie season, Zaccheaus adds depth and experience to the Falcons’ wide receiver group. These signings reflect the Falcons’ commitment to addressing key areas of need and building a competitive roster for the 2026 season. Stay tuned for more updates as the free agency period unfolds.