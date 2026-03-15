CHRISEAN ROCK RESPONDS BACK AFTER BLUEFACE QUESTIONS PATERNITY OF SON

Blueface claimed online that his son, Jr., may not be biologically his and suggested he's stepping away from fatherhood. However, Chrisean Rock responded with receipts to defend her son.

Blueface claimed online that his son, Jr., may not be biologically his and suggested he's stepping away from fatherhood. However, Chrisean Rock responded with receipts to defend her son.

Blueface claimed online that his son, Jr., may not be biologically his and suggested he's stepping away from fatherhood. However, Chrisean Rock responded with receipts to defend her son.

Earlier this week’ Blueface took to X and streaming platforms where he alleged that the couple’s young son, Jr., may not be biologically his. During the livestream conversation, the rapper suggested that he was stepping away from fatherhood responsibilities which sparked backlash and debate across social media. In response, Chrisean Rock shared screenshots of direct messages she believes show a pattern of controlling behavior from Blueface. Also, the messages highlight ongoing tensions behind the scenes and push back against the narrative that she has been preventing him from being involved in their son’s life. Chrisean alleged that Blueface has previously made public comments mocking their son’s appearance and intelligence- something she says crossed the line. For her, limiting access and setting firm boundaries isn’t about revenge or relationship chaos; it’s about shielding Jr. from disrespect.