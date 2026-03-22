50 CENT SPARKS CHEATING ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CLARESSA SHIELDS

50 CENT SPARKS CHEATING ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CLARESSA SHIELDS

50 CENT SPARKS CHEATING ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CLARESSA SHIELDS

The internet is going crazy after Fifty Cent jumped online allegedly throwing accusations at Claressa Shields of being unfaithful in her relationship with Papoose. The tension escalated when the alleged side dude Maserati Bud, rap artist, dropped videos and hinted he’s got more receipts. Claressa is still standing ten toes down, denying everything while the timeline debates what’s real and what’s clout chasing. With the internet buzzing it begs the question: if someone alleged you were two-timing your partner and had “receipts”, would you address it publicly, or stay silent and keep it classy?