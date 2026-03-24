Delta Airlines Suspends Special Perks for Congress Amid Shutdown

Delta halts special services for Congress, prioritizing regular customers and employees amid government shutdown

Unpaid TSA officers quitting, leading to severe staffing shortages and longer wait times at major airports

Potential for rolling checkpoint closures and paused regional airport operations if shutdown persists

Source: Anadolu / Getty

If you have plans to travel soon to celebrate diversity at a cultural festival or connect with family, you might want to pack a little extra patience. Delta Airlines recently announced a temporary suspension of its exclusive travel perks for members of Congress. The ongoing partial government shutdown has strained resources, and the Atlanta-based airline is stepping up to prioritize everyday customers and its own hard-working employees.

For years, lawmakers enjoyed special treatment at the airport, including dedicated “red coat” customer service and personal airport escorts that allowed them to bypass long security lines. But as the shutdown continues and everyday people face massive delays, Delta has decided to level the playing field.

In a statement to The Hill, a Delta spokesperson explained the decision: “Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta. Next to safety, Delta’s no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.” While the VIP escorts are gone, the airline noted that the Capital Desk reservations line will remain open.

The Real Impact on Our Community and TSA Workers

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This policy change shines a spotlight on the real people affected by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding stalemate. Across the country, dedicated TSA officers are showing up to keep our skies safe, even as they receive $0 paychecks. It is incredibly difficult to empower a community when essential workers cannot put food on the table or pay rent.

The financial strain is taking a severe toll. More than 400 TSA officers have been forced to quit their jobs altogether, leading to severe staffing shortages. At major hubs like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—a vital connection point for many in our community—travelers are now being advised to arrive at least four hours before their flights.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently joined other aviation leaders to urge Congress to find a bipartisan solution. The message is clear: our essential workers need to be paid, and the travel system we all rely on needs to function smoothly.

Looking Ahead: What This Means for Your Travel Journey

The current standoff in Washington leaves many wondering about the future of their travel plans. If the shutdown persists, the aviation industry faces serious long-term effects. We could see rolling checkpoint closures and even paused operations at smaller regional airports, making it harder for you to reach your destinations.

As a community, we value the ability to move freely, attend important cultural events, and gather with loved ones. Delta’s decision reminds our leaders that when the system breaks down, we all share the burden. Until a resolution is reached, make sure you plan ahead, arrive early, and show a little extra grace to the airport workers doing their best to get us safely on our way.

Delta Airlines Suspends Special Perks for Congress Amid Shutdown was originally published on majicatl.com