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Department Of War Reframed Department of War Crimes By Staff

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has rankled service members with his directives, leading to the unfavorable renaming of the department.

Published on April 7, 2026
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Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth has rankled several military service members with his directives handed down by President Donald Trump. Among some members, the department has been given an unfavorable nickname: the Department of War Crimes, in mockery of Secretary Pete Hegseth.

As spotted by The Daily Beast, former Marine and current member of Congress Rep. Seth Moulton, told MS Now that troops have renamed Secretary Pete Hegseth’s department among themselves.

From The Daily Beast:

“I know active-duty Marines who now refer to Pete Hegseth’s department as the Department of War Crimes,” Rep. Seth Moulton, himself a Marine combat veteran, told MS NOW.

“That’s because they do things like this, destroy civilian infrastructure, which, just to be clear, is a war crime,” the Massachusetts Democrat went on, referring to Trump’s intention, announced Wednesday, to begin targeting Iranian civilian energy infrastructure as part of [the] his war on Iran.

Under Hegseth’s direction, the Department of War, renamed such under President Trump, from the former Department of Defense, has carried out several attacks on foreign nations. War critics say that Hegseth’s methods violate foreign policy norms and have brought forth many civilian casualties.

The outlet also noted that some have taken to calling Hegseth “Dumb McNamara” behind his back, referencing Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, who was in the Cabinet during the Vietnam War. McNamara was lauded for his brilliance in military strategy, while several insiders say Hegset lacks the ability, thus the nickname.

Photo: Getty

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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