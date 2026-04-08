Jay Electronica Barks On Booing Fans, Hops Into The Crowd For The Fade

Jay Electronica is currently on tour, but there was a recent hiccup at a concert stop that almost took a confrontational turn. Frustrated by fans booing him during an acapella portion of his set, Jay Electronica called out the crowd and later hopped into the throng.

Jay Electronica’s tour stopped in Los Angeles on April 4, and a video of the New Orleans native launching into a rendition of “Exhibit C” surfaced. In the clip, Electronica attempts to recite his verse from the song acapella, a custom of his in live shows, but some in the crowd took umbrage with the creative choice.

“If you f*ck with me, shut the f*ck up and listen to the bars,” Electronica said in the clip.

“Whoever boos, we know you the enemy, n*gga, and you a coward. Because you won’t boo in my face.”

Electronica then hopped into the crowd at The Compound venue to address the hecklers. None would step forward to take credit for the booing, and the show would continue as planned.

On X, comments have been pouring in regarding Jay Electronica’s bold move to address hecklers at his concert. Some have said that they’ve cooled on wanting to see him live, while others said they’re excited to see the popular lyricist on the road.

Check out those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty