Summer break is quickly coming to an end for students across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. School districts have begun announcing their 2026 opening dates, with some students returning to the classroom in late July and others beginning in early August. Whether you’re shopping for school supplies, scheduling physicals, or planning those last family outings, now is the time to check your district’s calendar and get ready for the first day of school. Families are encouraged to verify dates directly with their local school system, as start dates vary across the region.

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Metro Atlanta Schools Announce 2026 Start Dates was originally published on myclassixatl.com